Bankrate.com’s Sara Foster joined Ilyce Glink, filling in for Jon Hansen, to discuss her article and survey highlighting how women are more likely to feel stressed about their finances than men. The survey cited unplanned expenses, having bills that are due, and paying those bills as some of the things that cause the greatest amount of stress in women over men and investments cause the least amount of stress in woman. Sara later brought up the idea that since the economy is something we really can’t control, the stressors might not go away or they might fluctuate, but we can at least mitigate these stressors by staying on top of our finances.
Are women more stressed about their finances than men?
by: Andrew Harris
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)