Bankrate.com’s Sara Foster joined Ilyce Glink, filling in for Jon Hansen, to discuss her article and survey highlighting how women are more likely to feel stressed about their finances than men. The survey cited unplanned expenses, having bills that are due, and paying those bills as some of the things that cause the greatest amount of stress in women over men and investments cause the least amount of stress in woman. Sara later brought up the idea that since the economy is something we really can’t control, the stressors might not go away or they might fluctuate, but we can at least mitigate these stressors by staying on top of our finances.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction