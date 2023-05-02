FILE – The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. Amazon is stepping back into virtual care with a new service that…
FILE – The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. Amazon is stepping back into virtual care with a new service that uses secure messaging to connect patients with doctors for help with nearly two dozen conditions. The retail giant said Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, it will launch Amazon Clinic in 32 states to provide medication refills and care for conditions like allergies, erectile disfunction, hair loss, and urinary tract infections. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Are the Amazon Clinic perks worth your medical information?
FILE – The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. Amazon is stepping back into virtual care with a new service that uses secure messaging to connect patients with doctors for help with nearly two dozen conditions. The retail giant said Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, it will launch Amazon Clinic in 32 states to provide medication refills and care for conditions like allergies, erectile disfunction, hair loss, and urinary tract infections. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
On this airing of Your Money Matters, Jon Hansen is joined by Tech Columnist for The Washington Post, Geoffrey A. Fowler to talk about Amazon Clinic and why you should think twice before clicking on the terms and agreements to join.
"Your Money Matters" features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning.