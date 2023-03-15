To kick off the conversation, Executive Vice President & Regional President for Busey Bank, Sean Gallagher, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to reassure listeners that regional banks are safe to keep their money in. Sean is then accompanied by Rose Pallet‘s Co-Owner Amy Olson and Chris Galat in charge of Rose Pallet’s supply chain. Listen in while Amy and Chris share what it’s like being small business with the support of a larger hands-on bank and what makes Rose Pallet one of a kind.

