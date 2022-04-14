Have you seen money drain from your child care budget? Reporter from Fortune, Megan Leonhardt, joins Jon Hansen to talk about the impact inflation is having on child care funds across the country. Plus, some companies are offering assistance, but is it enough?
Are employers doing enough to help working parents?
by: Grace Ulch
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)