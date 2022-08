Judith Crown of Crain Chicago Business joins Your Money Matters host Jon Hansen to talk about the preparations Chicago businesses are making in response to a potential recession around the corner. They address the buffer that is the strong labor market giving hope despite thoughts of a recession, as well as how Chicago businesses are being proactive in noticing the warning signs and saving money for later instead of laying off workers down the road should there be a recession.

