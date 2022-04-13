Ryan Wangman, loans reporter at Insider, joined Jon Hansen to talk about the apps that let you make purchases now and pay later. What are the benefits of making purchases like this and what do companies get out of it. Ryan and Jon discuss late fees, credit scores, and the risks.
Are buy now, pay later apps beneficial in the long run?
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)