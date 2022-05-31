Ilyce Glink fills in for Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters and is joined by Ted Rossman, Analyst at Bankrate. The two discuss the latest Bankrate survey that showed nearly a quarter of U.S. adults who have attended or are attending celebratory events this year, feel pressured to spend more than they are comfortable with.
Americans are spending more money than they hoped
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
