Mike Jehnke of Builder Supply Outlet joins Jon Hansen to chat about little things you can do around the house to update it and add value. From changing hardware to cost-effective countertops, the two share how some projects can be done in a weekend and give you a great return on investment.
All I want for Christmas is … you (and a kitchen remodel)
by: Iridian Fierro
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)