Andrea Williams, Wealth Management Advisor at Northwestern Mutual joins Your Money Matters to talk about what to do if you win the lottery. Andrea gives her recommendations like making a copy of the ticket, the payment type you should choose, and more.
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)