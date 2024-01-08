Jon Hansen is joined by Takendra Parmar, Tech Features Editor at Insider, to talk about their latest story about how TikTok battles can be dangerous. Top influencers are making up to six figures on the platform and Jon and Tekendra talk about who is spending the money on these content creators.
A woman spent her entire inheritance on TikTok
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)