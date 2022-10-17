Host Jon Hansen is joined by Sean Gallagher, the Executive Vice President and Regional President of Busey Bank, and Joe Sheils, President of Consumer and Digital Banking. Sean and Joe talk about fake emails from banks, policing of the internet, and what you need to look for in emails to make sure they are legitimate. Joe talks about how to have the best password protection to make sure your personal information is safe. Plus, the importance of keeping up to date on the antivirus software on your computers. All of this and more with Busey Bank.

For banking information, visit www.busey.com