A Chicago Cubs fan takes picture in from of the Harry Carey statue outside Wrigley Field before Game 2 of the National League baseball championship between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A Chicago Cubs fan takes picture in from of the Harry Carey statue outside Wrigley Field before Game 2 of the National League baseball championship between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Grant DePorter, President and Owner at Harry Caray’s Restaurant Group, joins Your Money Matters to talk about the 30th Annual Green Tie Ball. Plus, the two discuss what it’s like running the restaurant downtown and the Field of Dreams game.
