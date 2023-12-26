On this airing of Your Money Matters, Atif Siqqiqi, CEO of Branch, joins Jon Hansen to discuss results from the 2023 Branch Report, which examines the financial, work, and lifestyle priorities of today’s hourly workers. For more information, visit www.branchapp.com.
2023 Branch Report: The financial, work, and lifestyle priorities of today’s hourly workers
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Your Money Matters
with Jon Hansen
Monday-Thursday, 6-7pm
“Your Money Matters” features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way. (Click for more.)