Let’s be honest: We all have a lot of pride in our hometown. Every town offers something that makes it a unique place to live, work, and play. Once a month, WGN Radio will showcase “Your Hometown”, a daylong in-depth look at a town. Hear localized stories about that town in features including “Neighborhood News”, “Community Corners”, sports and the business report, highlighting the people, places, businesses and even some fun facts about that town. Tune-in on the last Thursday of every month to hear “Your Hometown”. Your hometown might be the next we spotlight!

