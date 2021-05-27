Your Hometown: Zig-E’s Funland!

Jon Hansen looks behind him to make sure he’s still in the lead!

On the last Thursday of every month, WGN Radio highlights a town and what makes that town unique in the “Your Hometown” series. This month, we went 24 miles southeast of Chicago to Indiana’s South Shore region to visit St. John, Indiana. Zig-E’s Funland is Northwest Indiana’s premier Family Fun Center. Andrew Dzieglowicz, the President of Zig-E’s Funland, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the family-operated business that features tactical laser tag, miniature golf, batting cages, go-karts, and the Zig-Zag Arcade!

