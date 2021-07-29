Your Hometown: With over 40 years in the business, Carmen Solano-De Carrier has been serving West Town more than great Chicken McNuggets

Hometown McDonald’s Owner-Operator, Carmen Solano-De Carrier, began her McDonald’s career at the age of 19, as a crew member, and rose through the ranks until she became an owner-operator in 2002. Carmen joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon news to talk about serving the West Town community in Chicago, her favorite McDonald’s menu item, and absolve Steve for using her Wrigleyville restaurant’s bathroom without buying anything.
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka