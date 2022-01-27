Elmhurst’s Primos Locos Mexican Restaurant and School of Rock

Joe Fernandez, owner and managing partner of Primos Locos, a Mexican restaurant that features unique cocktails and a beautiful outdoor garden bar. He joined Bob Sirott to talk about the restaurant, which is located in the heart of downtown Elmhurst, and how he got started.

Later on, Bob spoke with the General manager of the School of Rock in Elmhurst, Collin Bullock. They discussed what the School of Rock is and how it helps aspiring musicians. The school has a live show this Saturday (1/29) at Fitzgerald’s in Berwyn. The show will stream live on the Facebook page: Facebook.Com/sorelmhurst/live