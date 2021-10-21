Your Hometown: Treetime Christmas Creations

Your Hometown
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Treetime Christmas Creations

Treetime opens its doors each year on Labor Day Weekend and has hundreds of trees to choose from. Treetime owner Laurie Kane joins John Williams to talk about what makes the displays special, including unlighted and undecorated Christmas trees – and even a ceiling tree! And now through the end of the month, you receive 15% of your Treetime purchase when you donate $15. Proceeds go to Salvation Army.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute

More NewsClick

Your Hometown YourHometown

Let’s be honest: We all have a lot of pride in our hometown. Every town offers something that makes it a unique place to live, work, and play. Once a month, WGN Radio will showcase “Your Hometown”, a daylong in-depth look at a town. (Click for more.)

Popular