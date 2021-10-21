Your Hometown: Treetime Christmas Creations

Treetime opens its doors each year on Labor Day Weekend and has hundreds of trees to choose from. Treetime owner Laurie Kane joins John Williams to talk about what makes the displays special, including unlighted and undecorated Christmas trees – and even a ceiling tree! And now through the end of the month, you receive 15% of your Treetime purchase when you donate $15. Proceeds go to Salvation Army.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon
The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute
Click for more.)
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter