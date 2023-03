Pat Carr, Village Manager, Tinley Park, joins John Williams to talk about the great things happening in Tinley Park, all the big events they have coming up this spring and summer, how the village managed the pandemic, the great restaurants that are doing well in the area, the robust real estate market, and the excitement over Harmony Square, a new multi-use plaza that will be located in Downtown Tinley Park!

