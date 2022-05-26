Erin McElroy, Chief Relationships Officer, The Dole Mansion, joins John Williams to tell us about the incredible history of The Dole, what we see when we visit the property, the very popular Sunday farmers market, and the upcoming (and 42nd annual!) Lakeside Festival taking place over the 4th of July weekend.
The Dole Mansion (Michael Piff / WGN Radio)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
