Tommy Hensel, Senior Director of Performing Arts, ECC Arts Center, joins John Williams to talk about the primary uses of the Arts Center, the professional series of events they produce, the type of performers they host, the history of the ECC Arts Center, the diversity of the district they serve, and the challenge to get people out to see live events in a post-pandemic world.
Your Hometown: See amazing live performance at ECC Arts Center
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)