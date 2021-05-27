Your Hometown: Representing St. John!

St. John Indiana – featured Your Hometown, May 2021

On the last Thursday of every month, WGN Radio highlights a town and what makes that town unique in the “Your Hometown” series. This month, we went 24 miles southeast of Chicago to Indiana’s South Shore region to visit St. John, Indiana. Wayne Pondinas has been a St. John resident for nearly 30 years, and now works as city council member. He joined Bob Sirott to talk about all the great things St. John has to offer, and shares his recommendation for the one thing to do when you visit.

And it could be your hometown we talk about next! Go to WGNRadio.Com/YourHometown to share your suggestions.

