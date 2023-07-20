Tune-in Thursday, July 27 as WGN Radio’s Your Hometown series highlights Ottawa, Illinois!

Ottawa, “the middle of everywhere”, is the seat of LaSalle County about 80 miles southwest of Chicago off I-80.

Located at the confluence of the Fox and Illinois Rivers, Ottawa is within reach of four state parks, including the popular Starved Rock State Park in Utica. Ottawa is also the gateway to the Illinois River Road National Scenic Byway which follows the river 291 miles to Havana, Illinois. The area is also rich in silica sand deposits called Ottawa sand taken from St. Peter sandstone, of which the rock formations at Starved Rock are made.

Native peoples in the area were of the Illinois tribe. The first Europeans to pass through Ottawa were explorers Jacques (Father) Marquette and Louis Joliet in 1673 on an expedition to map waterways, searching for a path to the ocean.

In 1830, surveyor James Thompson laid out a town plan for both Ottawa and Chicago in preparation to build the Illinois & Michigan (I & M) Canal. The I & M Canal was a vital transportation corridor when it opened in 1848 until just before the end of the century. The I & M Canal Collector’s Office (1221 Columbus St.) in Ottawa dates to 1849 and is the only toll house remaining along the canal. The canal closed in 1933 and was named America’s first National Heritage Area by President Ronald Reagan in 1984.

On August 21, 1858, a crowd of as many as 20,000 gathered in Ottawa’s historic Washington Square Park to watch the first Abraham Lincoln-Stephen Douglas debate in their race for senator. The site is marked by a plaque and bronze statues depicting the two men.

Also overlooking the square is the Reddick Mansion (100 W. Lafayette St.), built in 1856 by William Reddick, Ottawa farmer turned sheriff who later served in the Illinois State Senate. On the National Register of Historic Places, the Italianate 22-room home was a library for 85 years at the behest of its owner until the library outgrew the space moved out of the home and into a new building, still named for Reddick. Today the mansion is open for tours.

Ottawa was part of the Underground Railroad network. The John Hossack House (210 W. Prospect), built in 1854 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, served as a safe house and harbored as many as 13 fugitives fleeing enslavement.

In 1910, entrepreneur William D. Boyce founded the Boy Scouts of America from his residence in Ottawa. The Ottawa Historical & Scouting Heritage Museum (1100 Canal) showcases the history of both Ottawa and scouting. Boyce is buried in the Ottawa Avenue Cemetery (1601 Ottawa Ave.).

The Radium Dial Company was based in Ottawa from around 1922 to the mid-1930s. In 1937 it was replaced by Luminous Processes, Inc. which operated until 1978. Both supplied dials for watch and clock maker Westclox in nearby Peru. A memorial stands at the corner of Jefferson and Clinton Streets to honor the ‘Radium Girls’, the factory workers who contracted radiation poisoning from painting watch dials. Awesome Ottawa Tours offers guided history tours in the local area on a variety of topics, including one that focuses on the Radium Girls.

Thrill-seekers flock to Ottawa for Skydive Chicago, the Midwest’s largest skydiving resort. The 230-acre complex welcomes first-time and repeat jumpers and offers training, qualified instructors, Advanced Freefall Program and more.

