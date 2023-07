On this Your Hometown, we feature Ottawa! Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, fills in for Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. Ilyce is joined by Marissa Vicich, Executive Director of the Ottawa Community Food Basket. Marissa explains how the community food basket started and how they’ve seen a 43% increase in the families they’re helping.

For more information about the Community Food Basket and to see how you can help, visit www.ottawafoodbasket.org.