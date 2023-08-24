Hear all about Elmwood Park on Thursday, August 31 in WGN Radio’s Your Hometown series.

Located in Cook County just 10 miles west of the Loop, Elmwood Park incorporated as a village in April 1914 to ensure it was not absorbed by the city of Chicago. Belmont Avenue marks its northern border with North Avenue to the south, Thatcher Avenue to the west and Harlem Avenue to the east. The villages of River Grove, River Forest and Oak Park are all its nearby neighbors.

Named for a grove of elm trees, Elmwood Park was once open prairie that lured farmers in the 1840s. The arrival of the railroad in the 1870s with a train station at 75h and Grand Avenue spurred development and population growth in Elmwood Park. Village residents are predominantly of Italian American heritage.

North Avenue, Elmwood Park’s southern border, is known as “Restaurant Row” and is lined with restaurants, including long-time family spots like New Star Restaurant (7444 W. North Avenue), Jim and Pete’s (7806 W. North Avenue), Russell’s Barbecue (1621 N. Thatcher Avenue) and Johnnie’s Beef (7500 W. North Avenue), a cash-only spot where there’s usually a line to order its Italian beef sandwiches on French bread.

For more than 30 years, the annual Taste of Elmwood Park in Central Park (75th and Fullerton Avenues) has been a signature village event which draws locals and others for food, entertainment and even a bocce ball tournament.

Love bocce? Elmwood Park residents love it, too, and the game increased in popularity after the village created adult leagues in 2014. Elmwood Park’s Community and Recreation Center (4 Conti Parkway) includes four indoor bocce courts and offers fitness and activity classes as well as golf simulators.

