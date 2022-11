General Manager of Val’s Halla Records, Shayne Blakeley, joins John Landecker to talk about the record store’s 50 year legacy. His store’s longevity has been made possible by the Oak Park community’s passion for the preservation of vinyl records and keeping the musical medium alive. You can visit Val’s Halla Records at 239 Harrison St in Oak Park and surf their site here.

