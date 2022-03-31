It’s Your Hometown day on WGN and today we take you to Libertyville! McDonald’s owner / operator Laura Herrera joins John Williams to talk about how long she’s been an operator, how her parents opened a McDonald’s in 1991 and she started working there in 1995 (becoming an operator in 2009), the challenges and rewards of running a McDonald’s, the new McDonald’s rewards app, and some of the most popular items (chicken sandwiches!) at the restaurant.

