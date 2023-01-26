David Bear, Owner / Operator of the McDonald’s on Larkin Avenue in Elgin, joins John Williams to talk about the history of his family’s franchise, how his father designed the first dual lane drive-thru in the world, how much of their business is done using the drive-thru, how technology is changing the customer experience, and their commitment to enhancing their community in Elgin.
Your Hometown: McDonald’s is more than just a job to the Bear family in Elgin
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
