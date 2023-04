John Carnagio, owner / operator of McDonald’s in Glen Ellyn, joins Wendy Snyder to talk about how long he’s been an operator, when he took over the Glen Ellyn location, the great app you can use to get McDonald’s rewards, how they pride themselves on their connection to the community, the college tuition program at McDonald’s, the incredible employees who work in the restaurant, and what makes their new location unique.

