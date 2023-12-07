On Thursday, December 14, WGN Radio wraps up its 2023 Your Hometown series by spotlighting Lemont.

Located in Cook, DuPage and Will Counties on a bluff along the Des Plaines River, Lemont is about 24 miles southwest of the Loop. Known as the “Village of Faith,” it’s dotted with seven steeples of churches organized by the European immigrants that built the Illinois & Michigan (I&M) Canal and worked in the quarries.

Lemont is one of the oldest communities in northeastern Illinois and was pivotal in transforming this region of the station from frontier to industrialization.

The Potawatomi first lived on and near the river and traded with early French explorers, some of whom would have included Jacques Marquette and Louis Joliet.

The first non-native settlers came in 1833. The community was founded in 1836 with the construction on the I&M Canal. First called Keepataw (or Keepatau) after a Potawatomi chief, other names used were Athens and Palmyra before Lemont meaning “the mountain” in French was selected in 1850. The village incorporated in June 1873.

Lemont yellow dolomite, a harder version of limestone that is also referred to as “Athens Marble,” was discovered during the digging of the I&M Canal. This limestone was used to build places like the Chicago Water Tower and Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago, as well as buildings in Lemont’s nationally landmarked historic downtown full of shops and boutiques, restaurants and taverns (one-pound burger at Nick’s, anyone?) and an award-winning brewery.

The wider and deeper Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal, built parallel to the I&M Canal, connects the Chicago and Des Plaines Rivers, and reverses the flow of the Chicago River. Opened in 1900, it is still in use today while the I&M Canal is a national heritage area that includes Lemont.

Quarrying was a big industry in Lemont until about the 1920s. Today the Heritage Quarries Recreation Area (HQRA) offers outdoor pursuits with trails, fishing, kayaking, boating, and birding. The Forge (227 Heritage Quarries Drive) is the continent’s largest aerial park encompassing 300 acres of adventure activities for all ages including climbing, ziplining, events and more.

During the Civil War, Lemont had the largest recruiting station for the Union Army. The nationally landmarked Old Stone Church (306 Lemont Street) built in 1871 of Lemont limestone was used as a recruiting depot and served as a Methodist Episcopal church for 100 years. Today it is a museum operated by the Lemont Area Historical Society. The society also sponsors the Lemont Quarrymen, a vintage baseball club playing the game according to its 1858 rules.

Another of Lemont’s seven steeples is St. James at Sag Bridge Church (St. James Catholic Church and Cemetery), a national landmark founded in 1833 by the Irish and built on a Native American trail (Archer Avenue/IL Route 171).

The Lithuanian World Center (14911 127th Street) is the largest community and cultural center outside of Lithuania and located in Lemont. Opened in 1987, it houses an art museum, schools, community organizations and a Catholic church.

Lemont is also home to Argonne National Laboratory (9700 S. Cass Avenue), the first national laboratory in the United States and the largest in the Midwest, founded in 1946. It was born from the Manhattan Project and the creation of the world’s first nuclear reactor in a nearby forest preserve.

