Your Hometown: Kie & Kate Couture

Kati Kemph, owner of Kie & Kate in Elmhurst, joins John Williams and Lisa Dent to talk about her business, how they have managed business through the pandemic, the videos she does weekly on Instagram and Facebook, what kind of products they carry, and the advantages of being a smaller retailer.
