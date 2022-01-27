Your Hometown: Kie & Kate Couture

NEW YORK (AP) — Visa's fiscal first-quarter profits rose 27%, as improving economies worldwide as well as more people using digital payments helped lift the company's fortunes.

The San Francisco-based company said Thursday that it earned $3.96 billion, or $1.81 a share, up from a profit of $3.13 billion, or $1.42 a share, in the same period a year ago. The results easily topped Wall Street's forecasts.