Your Hometown: Kie & Kate Couture

Your Hometown

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Your Hometown – Elmhurst, Jan 2022

Kati Kemph, owner of Kie & Kate in Elmhurst, joins John Williams and Lisa Dent to talk about her business, how they have managed business through the pandemic, the videos she does weekly on Instagram and Facebook, what kind of products they carry, and the advantages of being a smaller retailer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m. JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute

More NewsClick

Your Hometown YourHometown

Let’s be honest: We all have a lot of pride in our hometown. Every town offers something that makes it a unique place to live, work, and play. Once a month, WGN Radio will showcase “Your Hometown”, a daylong in-depth look at a town. (Click for more.)

Popular