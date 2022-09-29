Welcome to Lake Forest, about 30 miles north of the Loop in Lake County along Lake Michigan. Lake Forest is part of the area known as the North Shore.

Jay Shlifka, owner, Kiddles Sports in Lake Forest, joins John Williams to talk about how the family-run (Jay runs the shop with his wife and son) business has been going, how they were able to navigate the challenges of COVID, the popular brand of bicycles that they sell, what else they sell in the store, and the wonderful support they have received from their community in Lake Forest.