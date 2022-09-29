Susan Simms, owner, Left Bank in Lake Forest, joins John Williams to talk about when she took over the long-running restaurant, her connection with the original owners, why she wanted to keep the restaurant going, the type of hot dogs they serve, the other popular menu items, what it was like taking over a restaurant as the COVID pandemic was raging, and the tremendous support they’ve received from the community in Lake Forest.

