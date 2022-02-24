It’s all in the McFamily for this Orland Park McDonald’s

A selection of McDonald’s sandwiches (M. Piff)

Katina Kavooras, owner/wperator of two McDonald’s restaurants in Orland Park, joins John Williams to talk about growing up in the McDonald’s family (her father is one of the first operators in the system), how owning a McDonald’s has changed over the years, how they have become more of a chicken market than a burger market, how many employees that work for McDonald’s are long timers, and the news that their restaurants will welcome back dine-in customers on February 28th.

