It’s all in the McFamily for this Orland Park McDonald’s

For people around the world, the killing of George Floyd was about race. A white police officer, with three other officers nearby, kneeled on the neck of a Black man until he stopped breathing, and protests erupted across the country. Corporations and governments promised change, and a new generation of civil rights leaders rose up.

Yet in the courtrooms where those officers faced trial for their roles in Floyd's killing — including the threewho were convicted Thursday — race was rarely mentioned, at least explicitly, and lawyers and judges told jurors not to consider it.