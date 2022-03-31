The tremendous musician and Libertyville native Ike Reilly joins John Williams to talk about working with his kids on his latest record, “Because the Angels,” where he comes up with the ideas for his songs, how the best-selling author Stephen King became a fan, their reputation as a great live band, what it was like being a musician during the pandemic, Chicago artist Tony Fitzpatrick doing the artwork for the newest record, and what they have planned for the summer.

