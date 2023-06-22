WGN Radio’s Your Hometown series highlights Glenview on Thursday, June 29.

Glenview is part of Chicago’s North Shore and located in Cook County, about 16 miles northwest of the Loop and bordered by Forest Preserves of Cook County.

First home to the Winnebago and Potawatomi, early pioneers arrived after 1833. Both Waukegan and Glenview Roads were established Indian trails prior to development.

Glenview underwent several name changes including South Northfield, North Branch, Oak Glen, Hutchings, Glen View and finally combining the two into “Glenview” in 1895. Incorporation came on June 20, 1899.

A beloved symbol and mascot of the village is the Bear, which made its debut on September 15, 1917 and first located at Glenview Road and Pine Street. It was later recast and moved to Jackman Park (1011 Lehigh Avenue) in 1999.

One of Glenview’s oldest homes – and still on its original site – was built in 1864 by Sarah Hutchings and today is a museum and part of the Glenview History Center (1121 Waukegan Road).

The Glenview Park District manages more than 861 acres of land, 27 parks and over 12 miles of walking trails. Two properties of note include The Grove and Wagner Farm.

The Grove National Historic Landmark (1421 Milwaukee Avenue) was property once owned by John Kennicott, an early Glenview settler, its first physician and a horticulturist. On the National Registry of Historic Places, its 150 acres are preserved by the Glenview Park District and includes an interpretive center, the Kennicott home, prairie land, trails and more.

Much of Glenview was farms, dairies and orchards until the end of World War II. The Wagner Farm (1510 Wagner Road), stands as one of the last working farms on the North Shore. It’s a remnant of a much larger farm owned by the Wagner family who came from Germany in the 1850s. Operated by the Glenview Park District, it opened to the public in 2006 and includes farm animals, original farm tools, a 1930s grocery store, educational center, and the Glenview Farmers Market.

Until its closure in 1995, Glenview was home to the Naval Air Station (NAS), the largest primary training facility for the U.S. Navy and the former headquarters of the U.S. Naval and Marine Air Reserve Training Command. First built was a civilian airfield, Curtiss-Reynolds Airport in 1923 until 1940 when it was sold to the U.S. Navy.

During World War II, nearly 9,000 cadets received their primary flight training there, including former president George H. W. Bush. Astronaut Neil Armstrong and former president Gerald Ford also served at NAS Glenview. Gone are the 108 military buildings and 1.5 miles of runaway, but the original air-traffic control center remains with landmark status at The Glen (Patriot and Navy Boulevards), a district combining residential, office and retail. The Glen Club (2901 W. Lake Avenue) is also part of the former NAS site. The NASG Museum (2040 Lehigh Avenue) is located on the former base and contains artifacts and more from the Naval Air Station.

In the 1950s, the James Woodworth Prairie Preserve or Peacock Prairie (9845 N. Milwaukee Avenue) was saved from development in Glenview. One of the last remnants of virgin prairie in Illinois, it encompasses five acres and is the only natural area owned by the University of Illinois at Chicago. Many rare plants and animals live in this conservation.

Your Hometown featuring Glenview is sponsored by McDonald’s, the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank at The Glen Club, Abt, and The Glen Town Center.