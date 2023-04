Lt. John Mammoser, CFEI, Public Information Office, Glen Ellyn Volunteer Fire Company, joins Wendy Snyder to talk about the volunteer fire department in Glen Ellyn, how long he has been with the company, the training that is involved if you want to volunteer, how the Glen Ellyn Volunteer Fire Company started, how many people they serve, how many calls they make a year, and what you need to know if you are considering becoming a volunteer.

