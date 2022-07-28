Daniel Velcich, Owner / General Manager, and Brenna Velcich, Owner / Executive Chef, join John Williams to talk about their restaurant, Burger Antics in Brookfield. Daniel and Brenna chat about the vibe at the restaurant, what you will find on the menu at Burger Antics, the type of burgers they serve, their craft beer selection that focuses on local breweries, the cocktail program that they have been developing over the last few years, and where you can find their place in Brookfield.

