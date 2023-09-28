Eddie Greco, founder of Italian foodservice distributor Greco and Sons, joined Jon Hansen to discuss the town of St. Charles and the history he has in the community. Eddie talks about the mix of businesses in the community and how the last few years have been at Greco and Sons.
Your Hometown: Founder of Greco and Sons discusses his St. Charles roots
by: Iridian Fierro
Posted:
Updated:
"Your Money Matters" features topics including the basics of personal finance, investing and wealth management, financial security, financial literacy, and retirement planning. Host Jon Hansen leads sharp, engaging conversations with personalities and experts in the world of finance, offering a fresh take on complex issues presented in an approachable and fun way.
