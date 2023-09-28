It’s Your Hometown day and we are heading to beautiful St. Charles! Jarrett Payton, viral video maker and WGN-TV Sports Anchor and Reporter, joins John Williams to talk about two restaurants (Flagship on the Fox and Duke’s Northwoods) he’s involved with in his hometown and why he thinks they deserve a visit! Jarrett also talks about his video of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce that broke the internet on Sunday and what he thinks of the Bears chances this Sunday against the Broncos.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction