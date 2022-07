Todd Pals, President of Homewood Bat, joins guest host Anna Davlantes to talk about the business, how they make their bats, the type of wood they use for the products, the custom bats they make, how they serve youth players all the way up to major league ballplayers, how much the bats cost, and how they will always find the right bat for your needs.

