Your Hometown featuring St. John, Ind. – May 27

Described as “a town you can call home”, St. John has received several “best of” accolades over the years. St. John was founded in 1837 when it was settled by John Hack, a German immigrant farmer, in a time when Northwestern Indiana was an American wilderness. The Francis P. Keilman House, named for another early German settler of the town, was built around 1857 and still stands today. The home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2013.

Today St. John is a peaceful town of quiet neighborhoods within easy reach of larger urban areas. St. John is just 24 miles southeast of Chicago and part of Northwest Indiana’s South Shore. In this region, you’ll find the Indiana Dune State and National Parks, waterparks, breweries, wineries, festivals, and indoor and outdoor attractions.

