Your Hometown featuring Schaumburg – Feb. 25

Did you know these facts about Schaumburg?

It is one of the towns in an area known as the “Golden Corridor” – a “gold mine” where company headquarters, office parks, entertainment venues, and medical facilities are located.

Schaumburg boasts 90 miles of bike paths.

Schaumburg is home to the Schaumburg Boomers professional minor league baseball team.

It is home to the Schaumburg Regional Airport, where the Schaumburg Flying Club is based. This not-for-profit group of aviation enthusiasts owns and operates two late-model Cessna 172 and 182 aircraft.

Schaumburg’s Woodfield Mall is named for Marshall Field and former Sears department store board chairman General Wood. At the time it opened in 1971, it was the largest mall in the United States. It is still the largest mall in Illinois.

Celebrity appearances at Woodfield Mall over the years included John Travolta, President Gerald Ford on a campaign stop, New Kids on the Block, Zsa Zsa Gabor, KISS, Rick Springfield, Ernie Banks…and our very own John Landecker!