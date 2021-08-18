Your Hometown featuring Rosemont, August 26

Rosemont is the next featured “Your Hometown” spotlight on Thursday, August 26.

They say “It’s All Here” in Rosemont and there is a lot there in Rosemont. Located 14 miles directly northwest of the Loop and part of the Golden Corridor, the Village of Rosemont embodies the “It’s All Here” moniker by being a destination for entertainment including live theatre and sports, public conventions and private trade shows, shopping, dining, and a myriad of other amenities.

The Village of Rosemont was incorporated in 1956 and is within reach of O’Hare, several interstates, and is serviced by the CTA Blue Line with a direct in to downtown Chicago. Several corporate headquarters call Rosemont home.

