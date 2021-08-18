Your Hometown featuring Rosemont, August 26

Your Hometown

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Your Hometown: Rosemont, August 26

Rosemont is the next featured “Your Hometown” spotlight on Thursday, August 26.

They say “It’s All Here” in Rosemont and there is a lot there in Rosemont. Located 14 miles directly northwest of the Loop and part of the Golden Corridor, the Village of Rosemont embodies the “It’s All Here” moniker by being a destination for entertainment including live theatre and sports, public conventions and private trade shows, shopping, dining, and a myriad of other amenities.

The Village of Rosemont was incorporated in 1956 and is within reach of O’Hare, several interstates, and is serviced by the CTA Blue Line with a direct in to downtown Chicago. Several corporate headquarters call Rosemont home.

Have your say in our “Your Hometown” series! Submit your suggestions on which town you think we should feature here. “Your Hometown” airs the last Thursday of the month.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Hometown YourHometown

Let’s be honest: We all have a lot of pride in our hometown. Every town offers something that makes it a unique place to live, work, and play. Once a month, WGN Radio will showcase “Your Hometown”, a daylong in-depth look at a town. (Click for more.)

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories