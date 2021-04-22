Your Hometown featuring Geneva – April 29

Your Hometown will feature Geneva on Thursday, April 29!

Tune-in as we highlight this historic community about 35 miles west of Chicago and nestled between St. Charles and Batavia along the Fox River. Geneva boasts specialty shops, craft breweries, restaurants, bakeries, forest preserves, and miles of bike trails. The town is also home to the Kane County Cougars, Chicago Steel hockey team, a Dutch windmill, and a Viking ship!

Have your say in our “Your Hometown” series! Fill out this form to submit your suggestions. “Your Hometown” airs the last Thursday of the month.

Learn more about Geneva:

Geneva was first settled in the 1830s and incorporated as a village in 1867.

Before it was called “Geneva”, the names Big Spring, La Fox, and Herrington’s Ford were also used to name the town.

Early goods manufactured in Geneva included cheese, butter, milled grains, and packed meat.

Geneva is the county seat of Kane County.

Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy an extensive bike trail system that includes portions of the Fox River Trail and Illinois Prairie Path, along with the Fabyan Forest Preserve.

Located on the east side of the Fabyan Forest Preserve is the Fabyan Windmill or “Dutch Mill. This 68-foot authentic working Dutch windmill dates to the 1850s and originally operated as a custom grinding mill. The windmill is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and even appeared on a U.S. postage stamp in 1980.

On dry dock in Geneva’s Good Templar Park is the Viking, a replica of an authentic Viking ship built for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago. To reach Chicago, the ship sailed from Norway, where it was built, through the Erie Canal and Great Lakes.

Geneva is home to the Kane County Cougars since 1991 and Chicago Steel hockey team since 2015.

Visitors to Geneva can enjoy more than 150 specialty shops and restaurants around the historic downtown.

Geneva has celebrated its Swedish heritage with the Swedish Days festival, which in years past has taken place in June.

Geneva has two historic districts: Central Geneva and North Geneva Historic District.

Architect Frank Lloyd Wright has his name associated with three buildings in Geneva which he either designed or remodeled: the Hoyt house, Fox River Country Club additions, and the Fabyan Villa.

Chef Alain Roby, a three-time Guinness World Record holder and world-renowned pastry chef, makes desserts, chocolates, and homemade gelato. You can taste his creations at All Chocolate Kitchen (33 S. Third Street).

For 150 years, Geneva was the “end of the line” until the Metra station at Elburn was built in 2006. Geneva is on Metra’s Union Pacific/West Line.

Your Hometown featuring Geneva is supported by: