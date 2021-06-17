Your Hometown featuring Elk Grove Village, June 24

You asked…we listened.

Elk Grove Village is the next “Your Hometown.” Tune-in on Thursday, June 24!

Many of you wrote to tell us about Elk Grove Village. There’s a lot to love about this town, from its location close to O’Hare and several interstates, to its vibrant economy, exceptional community, and small-town atmosphere.

Elk Grove Village boasts tree-lined streets, forest preserves, beautiful parks, and the largest industrial park in the United States. Listeners also raved about the library, amenities, that “village” feel, and the variety of activities offered, from summer concerts to a tree lighting ceremony.

And, yes, true to its name, even a herd of elk call Elk Grove Village home!

Learn more about Elk Grove Village:

It’s located about 20 miles northwest of Chicago, is adjacent to O’Hare, and offers easy access to several interstates and major routes.

Elk Grove Village was settled by pioneer New England farmers. By 1848, German-immigrant farmers settled in the area. Today many of the streets around the village bear the names for these farmers.

Elk Grove Village was incorporated on July 17, 1956.

Referred to as “the most business-friendly community in America”, Elk Grove Village is home to the largest industrial park in the United States, with over 3,800 businesses and more than 400 manufacturers.

Elk Grove Village is the second-largest source of manufacturing in Illinois behind Chicago.

Elk Grove Village is home of the WGN Radio transmitter, installed in 1939.

There are 473 acres of parks and playgrounds in Elk Grove Village.

A small herd of elk is kept in a 17-acre enclosed pasture at the eastern edge of the Busse Woods forest preserve. The elk were brought by train from Yellowstone National Park by early resident William Busse in the 1920s.

The Busse Forest Nature Preserve was registered as a National Natural Landmark in February 1980.

Elk Grove Village was one of the first municipalities in Illinois to engage a public smoking ban and one of the first Chicago suburbs to use red light cameras.

Notable Elk Grove Village residents include: Jessica Calalang, figure skater and 2020 U.S. national silver medalist Billy Corgan, lead singer and guitarist for Smashing Pumpkins James Iha, guitarist for Smashing Pumpkins and A Perfect Circle Bill Kelly, screenwriter best known for writing the Disney film ‘Enchanted’



