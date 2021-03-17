Your Hometown featuring Beverly – March 25

Beverly is the next town to be featured in our “Your Hometown” series! Tune-in Thursday, March 25 as Bob Sirott, John Williams, Dean Richards (filling in for Anna Davlantes), and Chicago’s Afternoon News with Steve Bertrand bring you stories from this south side community.

We invite you to submit your suggestions for towns we should highlight in this series by filling out the form found here. “Your Hometown” airs the last Thursday of every month.

Get to know Beverly:

While Beverly is officially named “Beverly Hills”, locals just call it Beverly.

Located 12 miles from the Loop, Beverly is part of the Blue Island Ridge, a prehistoric glacial ridge that makes this area the highest point of elevation in the city.

In the early 1900s, a large Irish population settled in the neighborhood and Beverly became a stronghold of the city’s South Side Irish community. As such, Beverly is home of Chicago’s South Side Irish Parade and there are more Irish bars on Western Avenue in Beverly than anywhere else in the city.

Beverly boasts unique architecture by renowned architects, including Prairie School and American System-Built homes built by Frank Lloyd Wright.

Beverly and neighboring Morgan Park have several areas designated as a Chicago Landmark or are on the National Register of Historic Places including Ridge Historic District, Walter Burley Griffin Place District, Longwood Drive Historic District, and the Beverly/Morgan Park Railroad District.

Chicago has a castle…and it’s located in Beverly! The Givins’ Castle, known locally as the “Irish Castle”, was built as a private residence in 1886-87 and modeled after a castle in Ireland. It has been owned by the Beverly Unitarian Church since the 1940s.

The Walker Branch Library (11071 S. Hoyne) is a branch of the Chicago Public Library that serves Beverly and the surrounding community. The building’s exterior walls, built in 1890 in the Romanesque style, are the oldest structure owned by the Chicago Public Library.

The Beverly Arts Center, founded in 1967, is a not-for-profit cultural center offering a variety of arts programming and entertainment.

Beverly offers unique local shops and long-standing businesses including Original Rainbow Cone (1926) and Top Notch Beefburgers (1942).

Notable Beverly residents include actor and comedian George Wendt (“Norm Peterson” in Cheers), actor and comedian Craig Robinson (“Darryl Philbin” in The Office), Chef Graham Elliot, and sisters and film directors best known for The Matrix trilogy, Lana and Lily Wachowski.

Your Hometown featuring Beverly is supported by: