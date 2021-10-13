Your Hometown featuring Barrington, Oct. 21

This month’s Your Hometown features Barrington. Tune-in Thursday, October 21 to hear more about the places and people that make Barrington unique.

Head about 40 miles northwest of Chicago to reach Barrington. Stretching into both Cook and Lake counties, Barrington encompasses a roughly 90-square mile region of six independent villages including North Barrington, South Barrington, Barrington Hills, Lake Barrington and Tower Lakes. Residents enjoy various recreation through wetlands, forest preserves, parks, golf courses and horse trails. The Arbor Day Foundation has recognized Barrington as a Tree City USA yearly since 1986.

Barrington was originally inhabited by the indigenous people of the Native American Prairie Potawatomi and Mascouten tribes. Many local roads in use today, including Algonquin, Rand and Higgins, were originally Native American trails.

Early pioneers to Barrington came from New York and Vermont. Originally a farming community, Barrington evolved into a transportation hub. The village was incorporated in 1865. In the early 1900s, the area became a countryside retreat for wealthy Chicago businessmen and its wide open spaces, small town charm and equestrian tradition remain apparent today.

The Village of Barrington boasts the largest residential historic district in Illinois and is recognized for its Victorian, Queen Anne and Victorian Gothic architecture. Notable buildings include the Octagon (Hawley) House, the 526-seat single-screen Catlow Theater and the Ice House Mall.

Television personality and designer Kristin Cavallari, authors Veronica Roth and Gene Wolfe, fashion designer Cynthia Rowley, Chicago Bears safety Gary Fencik and United States Secretary of the Treasury (2006-2009) Henry Paulson are a few of the notable names who have resided in Barrington.

