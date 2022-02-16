Your Hometown features Orland Park, Feb. 24

Your Hometown heads to the Chicago Southland region to highlight Orland Park on Thursday, February 24.

Located about 22 miles southwest of the Loop, Orland Park was largely agricultural until the 1960s when automobiles increased suburban development. The area was occupied by Native American tribes prior to the arrival of English and German settlers in 1834. Town incorporation followed on May 31, 1892. John Humphrey, the “father” of Orland Park, came to the area as a youth with his family from England and became Orland Park’s first president.

The town’s agrarian past can be viewed with a visit to Stellwagen Farm (17701 S. 108th Avenue). Established in 1860, it was operated by five generations of the Stellwagen family. The 160-acre farm, now owned by the village of Orland Park, still boasts the original farmhouse, dairy barn and corn crib as well as buildings for both animals and storage.

Orland Park boasts a vast amount of open space and the village has made a commitment to keep and secure more space through the Open Lands program begun in 1995. Orland Park has more than 60 parks as well as 15,000 square miles of forest preserves in or bordering the town. Centennial Park (15600 West Avenue) offers amenities like boating, kayaking, fishing, playgrounds, baseball and softball fields and a family water park complete with multiple slides and a lazy river. The Orland Park Nature Center (13951 S. LaGrange Avenue) is the latest outdoor space to open in 2020 and has wetlands, a paved walking loop and an amphitheater.

For something to do indoors, look to Orland Square Mall. Located at the intersection of 151st Street and La Grange Road, it’s the largest mall in the southwest suburbs.

The Old Orland Historic District is the original downtown area and features antique and specialty shops. Within the district, on the southeast corner of 144th Street and West Avenue, sits the Twin Towers Chapel, the first church built within the town’s borders in 1898. Established in the Methodist Episcopal faith, the church was saved from demolition in 1987. Restoration work began and Twin Towers Chapel was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1989. Today the chapel hosts special occasions, weddings and meetings and it once even served as a theater showing silent films.

Notable people from Orland Park include:

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern Wildcats head football coach

Blues guitarist and singer Buddy Guy

Dan Hampton, former Chicago Bears defensive tackle

Justin Hartley, actor “This Is Us”

Bill Rancic, entrepreneur and contestant on the first season of The Apprentice

Hear a different "Your Hometown" featured every month.

