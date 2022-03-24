Your Hometown featuring Libertyville airs Thursday, March 31.

Located about 40 miles north of the Loop, Libertyville is a village in Lake County situated seven miles west of Lake Michigan with the Des Plaines River as its eastern border. Its land was home to the Illinois River Potawatomi Native Americans before European settlers came to the area.

The first settler was an Englishman named George Vardin. The site of his cabin is roughly where the Ansel B. Cook House, also known as the Cook Memorial Library, is located off Milwaukee Avenue.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Ansel B. Cook House is the village’s most prominent building. Built in 1878, the home was deeded to the village in 1920 for use as a library. In 1968, it became the headquarters of the Libertyville-Mundelein Historical Society and opens its doors to visitors for summer and holiday open houses and private group tours. Museum exhibits and Victorian period rooms are on display inside.

Libertyville underwent several name changes, from Vardin’s Grove to Independence Grove (to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 1836) to Libertyville to Burlington and finally back to Libertyville in 1841. The village of Libertyville was incorporated in 1882, but the byline “Spirit of Independence” appears on both the town’s welcome sign and water tower.

The heart of downtown Libertyville is situated along Milwaukee Avenue. It owes its charm to the historic buildings dating back to the late 1800s and the cafes, pubs, boutiques and shops located there. In 1997, Libertyville was give the Great American Street Award by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

In the town’s center and in front of the Cook Memorial Library is Cook Memorial Park. It’s a popular gathering spot for village events including classic car shows, farmers markets in season, live music, and more.

Libertyville offers eight miles of bike paths that connect to a larger Lake County system and over 500 acres of parks, including Independence Grove Forest Preserve, Butler Lake Park, Adler Memorial Park, and others.

The village is also home to Marytown and the National Shrine of St. Maximilian Kolbe as well as Saint Sava Monastery Serbian Orthodox Church, which was the former resting place of Peter II of Yugoslavia, who was the only European monarch buried on American soil until his remains were returned to Serbia in 2013.

Notable people with connections to Libertyville include:

Actor Marlon Brando

Writer and artist Julia Cameron

Actress Philippa Soo who originated the role of Elizabeth Schuyler in the Broadway musical “Hamilton”

Adlai Stevenson, 31 st governor of Illinois and Democratic nominee for president in 1952 and 1956

governor of Illinois and Democratic nominee for president in 1952 and 1956 Mark Suppelsa, retired WGN-TV news anchor

Tom Morello, guitarist for Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave and The Nightwatchman

Frank Thomas, former first baseman for the Chicago White Sox and All-Star